State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a landmark case that has dramatically affected how crimes involving tribal land and members are prosecuted.
The 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state appeals court rulings held that certain tribe's reservations were never disestablished and that therefore the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes involving Native Americans in a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, including the city of Tulsa.
The Supreme Court ruled that Jimcy McGirt, a convicted child rapist, should have been prosecuted in federal court because he is Native American and the crime happened within a tribal reservation.
O'Connor's petition asks the Supreme Court to narrow the application of the case to allow the state to continue to imprison violent felons who were convicted before the McGirt ruling.
It also asks the court to affirm the state’s authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in the Muscogee Nation reservation, which O’Connor’s office said was revived by the court in McGirt when it ruled 5-4 on the case in July 2020.
Many of the cases affected by the ruling are now in federal and tribal courts.
The petition says the case was wrongly decided and has had unprecedented disruptive effects in Oklahoma.
“While the court believed that compromise or congressional action could limit the disruption from its decision, it is now clear that neither is forthcoming,” the petition says.
“The tribes do not agree among themselves, much less with the State, on the proper path forward and Congress is unlikely to adopt any proposal not supported by all the parties involved. Only the Court can remedy the problems it has created, and this case provides it with an opportunity to do so before the damage becomes irreversible.”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said O’Connor and Gov. Kevin Stitt chose not to join the efforts of others and are attempting to undermine that cooperation. He said the state is advancing an anti-Indian political agenda.
“The governor has never attempted to cooperate with the tribes to protect all Oklahomans,” Hoskin said. “It is perfectly clear that it has always been his intent to destroy Oklahoma’s reservations and the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes, no matter what the cost might be.
“We look forward to the Supreme Court again affirming the law and our reservations and hope the governor and attorney general can put aside their political posturing to do what is right for all the people of Oklahoma.”
Stephen Greetham, the Chickasaw Nation's senior counsel, also issued a statement, saying: “We are carefully reviewing Oklahoma’s petition and will address it in due course. In the meantime, our focus remains working with our partners to keep our communities safe.”
O’Connor’s office hired Kannon Shanmugam and the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to provide legal representation. It also worked with Ryan Leonard, an Oklahoma City attorney retained by Stitt.
The state used an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision, that of Shaun Michael Bosse, which followed the McGirt ruling, as a vehicle to seek the reversal.
Bosse was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in McClain County. He was sentenced to death. His victims were members of the Chickasaw Nation, and the crime was committed in Indian Country.
As a result, the federal government, not the state, had jurisdiction, according to the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling.