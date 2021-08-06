State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

“While the court believed that compromise or congressional action could limit the disruption from its decision, it is now clear that neither is forthcoming,” the petition says.

“The tribes do not agree among themselves, much less with the State, on the proper path forward and Congress is unlikely to adopt any proposal not supported by all the parties involved. Only the Court can remedy the problems it has created, and this case provides it with an opportunity to do so before the damage becomes irreversible.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said O’Connor and Gov. Kevin Stitt chose not to join the efforts of others and are attempting to undermine that cooperation. He said the state is advancing an anti-Indian political agenda.

“The governor has never attempted to cooperate with the tribes to protect all Oklahomans,” Hoskin said. “It is perfectly clear that it has always been his intent to destroy Oklahoma’s reservations and the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes, no matter what the cost might be.

“We look forward to the Supreme Court again affirming the law and our reservations and hope the governor and attorney general can put aside their political posturing to do what is right for all the people of Oklahoma.”