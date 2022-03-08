State and federal elections could be held on different days under state House bill

Federal and state elections might be held on different days under legislation approved Tuesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3232, by Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, allows for separate election dates should federal election laws ever conflict with state law.

"It's not just the left I'm concerned about," said Crosswhite Hader. "I don't want the right ... overreaching, either."

Crosswhite Hader specifically identified the voluminous Democrat-backed election reform bill now stalled in Congress, but Republicans, too, have pushed for more federal control of elections through such things as tougher voter registration requirements and limits on voting outside of in-person, election day ballots.

Democrats assailed HB 3232 as unnecessarily complicated, expensive and potentially a first step toward evasion of federal election safeguards such as the Voting Rights Act.

"We've spent centuries trying to get things right," said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "That we are considering this bill in 2022 show that Oklahoma is not okay. ... We hear words like 'overreach.' This is the bill that is overreaching."

Crosswhite Hader said her bill would assure the state has enough time to evaluate new federal election laws and decide whether to abide by them for state and local elections, which she said are strictly the purview of the state. Thus HB 3232's allowance for different election dates under different rules.

The U.S. Constitution specifies that state legislatures shall conduct elections, but courts have ruled that the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment gives the federal government authority to ensure fair elections.

HB 3232 passed 75-15 along party lines with seven members not voting.

The bill was one of two election-related measures approved by the House on Tuesday.

The second, HB 2977, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, would require county election boards to annually identify addresses with more than 10 registered voters and refer those addresses to district attorneys for investigation of possible fraud.

The law is not intended to apply to group living quarters such as college residence halls or senior citizen centers.

Olsen said he expects such situations to be rare, but said, "This is what Oklahomans all over the state are asking for. They're wanting more election integrity."

Enough of Olsen's Republican colleagues agreed that the bill passed 66-23, with a few joining the Democrats in opposition.

Also passed by the House on Tuesday:

• HB 3157, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, prohibits the governor from suspending sales or manufacture of guns, ammunition and firearm accessories during a state of emergency. West said Oklahomans feel more secure during crises if they have access to guns and ammunition, and if they have jobs to go to.

• HB 3564, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, creates a $40 million fund to provide scholarships for college students enrolled in teacher education courses and pays stipends to them in the early years of their careers.

• HB 3131, by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, repeals the state's much-maligned franchise tax.

Kendrix, a certified public accountant, said the tax penalizes capital investment and is unfair because it does not apply to all types of businesses. Eliminating the tax would cost the state about $50 million a year.

• Several lawmakers seemed flummoxed by HB 4107, by Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso. The measure, requested by the Cherokee Nation, would allow tribes to certify tribal language-speaking teachers in tribal language immersion schools operated by tribal governments, and specifically the Cherokees.

Mostly, they appeared concerned that such teachers would be lesser-qualified and wind up in non-tribal schools.

At length, and over and over, Vancuren explained the certification would only be for tribal language-speakers in tribal schools. The bill eventually passed 89-7.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.