 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State agrees that 2 abortion laws are unconstitutional; three other new abortion laws still to go into effect Nov. 1 pending legal challenge
0 Comments
top story

State agrees that 2 abortion laws are unconstitutional; three other new abortion laws still to go into effect Nov. 1 pending legal challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy H. Truong on Monday declined to put three abortion laws on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

Meanwhile, the state and plaintiffs have agreed that two other laws that were challenged are unconstitutional, according to attorneys for both sides.

One, House Bill 2441, attempted to ban abortion after six weeks.

The second, House Bill 1102, attempted to ban abortion by classifying it as unprofessional conduct by a doctor that carries a minimum penalty of license suspension for one year.

“The state agreed they are unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, and the court agreed to enjoin them on that basis,” said Rabia Muqaddam, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Abortion providers and others had filed suit challenging the five laws that all were to take effect Nov. 1.

Truong declined to issue a temporary injunction against House Bill 1904, which disqualifies abortion providers who are not board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Muqaddam said the measure would cut in half the number of doctors who provide abortions in Oklahoma, further restricting access to care.

Truong also declined to issue a temporary injunction against Senate Bill 778 and SB 779, which put additional restrictions on medication abortions.

Muqaddam said plaintiffs will appeal the three denials of a temporary injunction to the Oklahoma Supreme Court before Nov. 1 while the cases are pending before Truong.

“The harm that is threatened by these bills is extremely catastrophic,” Muqaddam said. “We are disappointed the court seemed to think there was a medical benefit to any of these restrictions. They certainly do not have any medical benefit.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His office represents the state in defending the laws.

100521-tul-nws-truong-cindy

Truong

 The Oklahoman file

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race

  • Updated

State Sen. Dahm formally announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday by attacking the state's elected Republican leadership and promising to "advance" gun rights and restrictions on abortion, individual rights except for those of women with unwanted pregnancies and states' rights except for some election laws.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News