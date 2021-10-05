State agrees 2 abortion laws are unconstitutional; three other new abortion laws still to go into effect Nov. 1 pending legal challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy H. Truong on Monday declined to put three abortion laws on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.
Meanwhile, the state and plaintiffs have agreed that two other laws that were challenged are unconstitutional, according to attorneys for both sides.
One, House Bill 2441, attempted to ban abortion after six weeks.
The second, House Bill 1102, attempted to ban abortion by classifying it as unprofessional conduct by a doctor that carries a minimum penalty of license suspension for one year.
“The state agreed they are unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, and the court agreed to enjoin them on that basis,” said Rabia Muqaddam, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs.
Abortion providers and others had filed suit challenging the five laws that all were to take effect Nov. 1.
Truong declined to issue a temporary injunction against House Bill 1904, which disqualifies abortion providers who are not board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
Muqaddam said the measure would cut in half the number of doctors who provide abortions in Oklahoma, further restricting access to care.
Truong also declined to issue a temporary injunction against Senate Bill 778 and SB 779, which put additional restrictions on medication abortions.
Muqaddam said plaintiffs will appeal the three denials of a temporary injunction to the Oklahoma Supreme Court before Nov. 1 while the cases are pending before Truong.
“The harm that is threatened by these bills is extremely catastrophic,” Muqaddam said. “We are disappointed the court seemed to think there was a medical benefit to any of these restrictions. They certainly do not have any medical benefit.”
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His office represents the state in defending the laws.