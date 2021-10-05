State agrees 2 abortion laws are unconstitutional; three other new abortion laws still to go into effect Nov. 1 pending legal challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy H. Truong on Monday declined to put three abortion laws on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

Meanwhile, the state and plaintiffs have agreed that two other laws that were challenged are unconstitutional, according to attorneys for both sides.

One, House Bill 2441, attempted to ban abortion after six weeks.

The second, House Bill 1102, attempted to ban abortion by classifying it as unprofessional conduct by a doctor that carries a minimum penalty of license suspension for one year.

“The state agreed they are unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, and the court agreed to enjoin them on that basis,” said Rabia Muqaddam, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abortion providers and others had filed suit challenging the five laws that all were to take effect Nov. 1.

Truong declined to issue a temporary injunction against House Bill 1904, which disqualifies abortion providers who are not board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Muqaddam said the measure would cut in half the number of doctors who provide abortions in Oklahoma, further restricting access to care.