State AG John O'Connor speaks on McGirt court decision, contact with some tribal leaders

Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration argue the decision has thrown eastern Oklahoma into chaos, a claim hotly contested by the tribes and others.

Although Oklahoma elects attorneys general, Stitt appointed O'Connor last summer to fill a vacancy and generally acts in accordance with the governor's wishes — something his predecessor, Mike Hunter, did not always do.

Tuesday, O'Connor kept up the administration message, suggesting the Supreme Court had created a "51st state" with McGirt and saying the tribes "are trying to take over the eastern half of our state, in all respects."

Most of the tribes have indicated a willingness to enter into compacts with the state that would settle most of the issues raised by McGirt while maintaining their sovereignty.

The Stitt administration, even before McGirt, has taken a more adversarial approach to the tribes than his recent predecessors.

O'Connor, who is campaigning for a full term in his own right this year, nevertheless said he "respects our Indian friends.