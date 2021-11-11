State adjutant general says he was relieved of his duties by Gov. Stitt

“He is the boss,” Thompson said. “That is his style. At the end of the day, nobody can tell him differently.”

Stitt recently sent a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting that COVID-19 vaccine mandates be suspended for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

“This mandate violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs,” Stitt wrote.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, who was appointed by Stitt, has sued the federal government over vaccine mandates.

Thompson said he had no comment on the letter but was doing everything he could to get compliance with the federal requirement for vaccinations, as “is everyone in the U.S. military.”

“It is a requirement,” he said.

Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said the governor's replacement of Thompson wasn’t related to vaccine requirements. He said Stitt had started a search for Thompson’s replacement and decided on Mancino.

The governor felt it was time to make the change for the “continuity of operations,” Hannema said.