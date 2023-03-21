Sports gambling survived the Oklahoma House of Representatives' version of March Madness as one of about 80 bills pushed through on Tuesday ahead of a legislative deadline later this week.

House Bill 1027, by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, would amend the state's tribal gaming compacts to allow them to engage in sports betting. Luttrell, a Cherokee citizen, said tribes are losing business and the state is losing revenue by not participating in the sports gambling boon.

"The intent is not to attract new people to gaming," Luttrell said. "It's to capture revenue already in gaming."

In its current form, HB 1027 would net exclusivity fees of 4% fee on the first $5 million dollars bet each month, 5% on the next $5 million and 6% on everything above that.

Luttrell said sports betting could bring the state up to $9.35 million a year, of which 12% would enter the general revenue fund and 88% would go toward education.

HB 1027 passed 66-26, with all "nays" from Republicans. It now goes to the Senate.

Also Tuesday:

•HB 2546, by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, caused the biggest stir inside and outside the chamber. The bill bars "classroom instruction" about "sexual orientation or gender identity" from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

It is unclear that any such instructions has, in fact, been occurring.

O'Donnell has said his intent is to limit or eliminate all sex education in elementary school, but he backed off somewhat Tuesday by saying individual conversations initiated by students would not, in his opinion, constitute "classroom instruction."

Democrats argued that sixth grade is too late for basic instruction on puberty and the human body, and that the bill effectively targets not only students but parents and teachers who do not conform with certain ideas about gender, appearance and sexuality.

•A day after failing by a single vote, legislation to essentially repeal a 2002 state question that outlawed cockfighting passed on reconsideration by a single vote.

HB 2530, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, reduces involvement in cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor and narrows the definition of being involved in the activity.

Humphrey's district is in what cockfighting opponents say is the heart of the U.S. industry. So is the district of Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, whose vote helped get HB 2530 across the finish line on the House side.

Opponents, including former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, held a press conference on Wednesday at which evidence was presented they said shows proof of cockfighting activities in southeastern Oklahoma.

Humphrey touted HB 2530 as criminal justice reform.

•HB 2139, by Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, which reduces the training requirement for armed public school personnel, was one of more than a half-dozen gun-related measures approved by the House.

Currently, armed school personnel must be at least a licensed armed security guard, which requires 72 hours of Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training classes.

HB 2139 would reduce that to the eight-hour concealed carry license. As little as one hour of that is required on the practice range.

Local school districts could require more training and would be immune from liability if the armed employee shoots someone.

•HB 2860, by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, would raise statewide elected officials pay by once again linking them to judicial pay. A similar system has been previously used with mixed results.

The increases would not be effective until after the next election cycle for each office.