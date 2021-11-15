Special session to set new congressional, legislative districts begins today

Some have called for the session to be expanded to deal with vaccine mandates, and two House bills banning such mandates have been filed, but Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leadership have shown little interest in taking up the matter.

While some objections may arise to the new districts, particularly the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District, and some members may want to bring up other matters, the session is expected to proceed relatively smoothly.

Eight bills were filed for the special session, two of which cannot be heard unless the session call is amended.

House Bill 1001x, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, sets the final districts for the state House of Representatives and extends the residency deadline to Dec. 31, 2021. It also allows current members to move to remain in the district they represent.

Reportedly, one House member — Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton — was drawn out of his district by the current maps.