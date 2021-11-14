Special session to set new congressional, legislative districts begins Monday

The Oklahoma Legislature on Monday opens what is expected to be a one-week special session under unusual circumstances.

The session currently is limited to consideration and passage of legislation related to adoption of new legislative and congressional districts. That work normally is completed during the spring regular session, but pandemic-related delays in 2020 Census data caused it to be postponed until fall.

Because of the delay, the special session is expected to also temporarily alter candidate residency requirements. State law requires legislative candidates be a resident and registered voter in the district they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing.

In a normal year, that would be mid-October. Because of the delay in redistricting, however, legislators are being asked to move that back to Dec. 31 for the 2022 elections only.

Capitol renovations, meanwhile, will cause to the House and Senate to meet in elsewhere than their respective chambers. The Senate will convene in a fifth-floor meeting room, while the House will be in a former art gallery on the first floor.