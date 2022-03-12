Special Senate election puts campaigns on short schedule

From a flat-footed start, mounting a viable statewide campaign for governor or U.S. Senate usually takes one to two years and many millions of dollars.

Which is why the past two weeks have been such a scramble for those getting into and thinking about the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Provided the Oklahoma Supreme Court does not throw out the entire special election cycle, Inhofe’s successor will almost certainly be chosen in the June 28 Republican primary or possibly an August runoff, thus cutting that one-to-two year timeline to a few months. That isn’t much time to put together a campaign team, raise money, and get out a name, face and message capable of winning over voters.

In that respect, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin begins with something of an advantage. His operation has been in place for years — although it has not really been tested much since his first election in 2012. He also ended 2021 with almost $1 million in a congressional campaign fund he’s now putting to use in a bid for the Senate.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern would have a similar advantage, should he get into the race. Hern holds a highly coveted seat on the House Ways and Means Committee, and giving that up would be a sacrifice not only for Hern but for the state’s congressional delegation.

Hern reportedly plans to meet with former President Donald Trump this week before making a decision.

Former Inhofe chief of staff Luke Holland is apparently inheriting some of his old boss’s network. Inhofe had about $200,000 left in his 2020 campaign account at the end of December and another $230,000 in his leadership PAC; some of that could wind up in Holland’s campaign.

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, meanwhile, is starting almost from scratch, although he does have a lot of connections, as witnessed by his name-dropping and the guest list at last week’s campaign kickoff.

State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has actually been campaigning since September but is still at a disadvantage. Even more so is the fifth person in the race to date — Alex Gray, who was National Security Council chief of staff during the Trump administration but who is largely unknown to voters.

At least for now, Googling “Alex Gray Oklahoma” is as likely to bring up the website of Alexandria Gray, a Black female University of Oklahoma student from Oklahoma City, as it is the campaign of Alex Gray, a white male Oklahoma State and Georgetown University graduate now working as a trade consultant in Oklahoma City.

Getting his name to the top of the list in a field that could get even more crowded in the weeks ahead will be a difficult task for Gray, particularly with this year’s compressed calendar.

Doing things like that takes a lot of money.

How much money candidates will need to be competitive in this race is unclear, but Shannon spent $1.8 million to reach the 2014 GOP runoff against James Lankford, which Lankford won decisively.

Lankford, who had been in Congress for two terms, spent $4.3 million in winning the seat.

And the cost of politics has only gone up, even in relatively noncompetitive, low-cost states such as Oklahoma. In 2020, Inhofe spent $5.5 million to win reelection.

Some think replacing him may cost nearly twice that amount.

Tulsa World Newsroom: The story behind U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe with political reporter Randy Krehbiel

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.