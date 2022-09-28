Special legislative session to take up drought relief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers plan to dole out an additional $20 million for drought relief along with more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds during this week's special session.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Wednesday for the special session. They plan to leave the door open for a final adjournment, called sine die, on Oct. 14.

“The Legislature in the state of Oklahoma believes we need continued drought relief for Oklahomans,” House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said Wednesday. “So there will be $20 million in additional drought relief funding we will be passing tomorrow.”

Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said that during the regular session, lawmakers funded $3 million for drought relief.

“It is so much worse than we anticipated,” McCortney said. “It has been a long time since I have seen anything wet coming from the sky in southeast Oklahoma for sure.”

McCortney said an already established three-member panel will determine how the funds are spent.

A lot of ranchers and farmers in his district are at a breaking point and are trying to decide whether to sell their livestock, he said.

“This is a moment we could lose a whole lot of our family farms and our family ranches,” McCortney said.

The relief funds will come out of the state's cash reserves.

Meanwhile, a small group of Republican lawmakers held a press conference late Wednesday saying they were opposed to the ARPA projects for fear that they would increase inflation.

Echols, however, said he was not concerned that the projects would increase inflation.

The state can spend the money or send it back to the federal government, which would spend the funds, he said.

“These are dollars already in circulation, so the issue is: ‘Are we going to spend them?’” Echols said.

McCortney said there is no doubt in his mind that congressional passage of the American Rescue Plan Act is inflationary and caused problems with the economy. But his constituents elected him to do what is the best for the state, McCortney said.

“And not accepting these funds and allowing them to be spent in some other state or spent somewhere else by the federal government is not in the best interest of the state of Oklahoma,” McCortney said.

ARPA allocations earmarked for the Tulsa area include $39 million for a mental health hospital that will be adjacent to a new downtown Veterans Affairs hospital, $50 million for an addiction and pharmaceutical lab adjacent to the Oklahoma State University Medical Center, and $20 million for an extension of the University of Oklahoma's Stephenson Cancer Center.

Some Republican lawmakers also want to amend the call for a special session to include inflation relief and a ban on providing medical services to transgender youths seeking to transition from their biological sex.

Senate leadership has established a working group to look at tax relief. Senate leaders have said they will not consider inflation relief during this special session.

The House is willing to pass inflation relief, such as a cut in the state sales tax on groceries.