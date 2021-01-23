Southeastern Oklahoma rep says Bigfoot hunting would not be about killing the fabled creature

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Justin Humphrey admits that his legislation to establish a Bigfoot hunting season is primarily intended to draw tourists to southeastern Oklahoma and not to bag the fabled creature.

Humphrey, R-Lane, told The Oklahoman that he is not a Bigfoot believer but keeps an open mind.

"I have been in the woods all my life, and I have not ever seen any sign of Bigfoot," Humphrey said. "I have never heard Bigfoot, but I have some people that I know that are good, solid people who I will guarantee you 100% have said they have had experience with Bigfoot. So, I know there are people out there that you will not convince that Bigfoot doesn't exist.

"There are a lot of people who really, really believe in Bigfoot, and so it is going to give them the opportunity to come down. We want to make it a real deal. You can have a license. You can get out there and hunt this thing.