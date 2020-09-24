Some employers to see hike in unemployment insurance rates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some employers may see a slight increase in unemployment insurance, Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, said Wednesday.
“For the majority of them, the rate increase will not be significant,” Zumwalt said.
The new rates will take effect in January, but employers will not have to pay it until the first quarter, which will be in April, she said.
The increase is due to the rate at which the state’s unemployment trust fund has been reduced to pay benefits to those who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The rates consider a number of factors.
The current rates are 0.1 percent to 5.5 percent, she said.
The new rates will be from 0.3 percent to 7.5 percent, she said.
The majority of employers will only see the rate rise to 0.3 percent, Zumwalt said.
The state’s unemployment trust fund has a current balance of $245 million, she said.
Overall, some $3 billion has been paid out during COVID-19, of which more than $1 billion was in state dollars generated from employer contributions, she said.
“It is mandated by state law that once the fund is depleted at a certain rate, then it is assessed and we use the calculations dictated by state law to see what rate range we have to go up to,” Zumwalt said.
The fund was depleted at an extreme rate from March to June due to the pandemic, she said.
“The fund was being depleted at a rate that employer contributions couldn’t match,” she said.
An estimated $589 million will be generated by the 2021 contributions, she said.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he was hoping no increase would be needed.
“This is not good for businesses, especially small businesses,” Thompson said.
Zumwalt said about 20 percent of employers will not see an increase or stay flat.
Another 60 percent will see a slight increase, she said.
The state does not have prior rates for the remainder or they will see a more than slight increase, she said.
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
