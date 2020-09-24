Some employers to see hike in unemployment insurance rates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some employers may see a slight increase in unemployment insurance, Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, said Wednesday.

“For the majority of them, the rate increase will not be significant,” Zumwalt said.

The new rates will take effect in January, but employers will not have to pay it until the first quarter, which will be in April, she said.

The increase is due to the rate at which the state’s unemployment trust fund has been reduced to pay benefits to those who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The rates consider a number of factors.

The current rates are 0.1 percent to 5.5 percent, she said.

The new rates will be from 0.3 percent to 7.5 percent, she said.

The majority of employers will only see the rate rise to 0.3 percent, Zumwalt said.

The state’s unemployment trust fund has a current balance of $245 million, she said.

Overall, some $3 billion has been paid out during COVID-19, of which more than $1 billion was in state dollars generated from employer contributions, she said.