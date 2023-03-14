OKLAHOMA CITY — With Oklahoma facing a teacher shortage, the state Senate on Tuesday sent the House a handful of education bills that largely are intended to bolster schools' ability to attract new teachers and retain existing ones.

Senate Bill 522 would provide a $500 stipend to all mentor teachers, which state statute defines as experienced certified teachers who have been appointed to provide guidance, support, coaching and assistance to new teachers in the same school district.

SB 529 would provide scholarships to Oklahoma university students who intend to graduate with degrees in education and receive teaching certification and then commit to teaching for four years in a low-income school. Those who do not complete the program must pay back the scholarship amount.

SB 525 would require a district that asked a certified teacher to get an additional certification to pay for the cost of the exam.

SB 531 would create the Rewarding Student Outcomes Act. It would provide bonuses to school districts, charter schools and virtual charters that have at least a 1% increase in the number of graduates demonstrating college, career or military readiness above the preceding school year. These would include a $1,500 award for every economically disadvantaged graduate and a $500 award for every non-economically disadvantaged graduate.

The bill further would modify the A-F school accountability system by removing chronic absenteeism as a factor.

“I’ve worked for almost 10 months where I’ve met with thousands of teachers and administrators and education advocates,” said Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, the author of all four bills as well as others also dealing with education. “This is not about Adam Pugh. This is about what is the best education policy for the state of Oklahoma.”

The Senate has yet to take up Pugh’s SB 364, which would provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers, and SB 482, which provides raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000.

In unrelated action, the Senate passed a bill to give raises to poll workers.

SB 290, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would increase the pay for election inspectors to $225 per election from $110 and to $200 per election from $100 for judges and clerks.

“In recent years it has been more difficult to find individuals who are willing to work on election days and harder to replace long-time election workers who have retired,” Hamilton said. “This is an issue statewide, and the goal is that providing this much needed pay increase for these citizens who work up to 14 hours election day, we will see more interest in staffing elections.”​

