Six of Oklahoma's congressional members vote for long-awaited relief bill; Mullin lone holdout

Mullin and Hern joined other Republicans in grousing about what they claimed was needless delay in reaching agreement on this latest round of coronavirus relief and the annual appropriations bills, and blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats, on the other hand, blamed Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to negotiate after the House passed a much larger package in May.

"In July, Republicans pushed for the same COVID relief provisions that were included in today’s bill, but Pelosi refused to work across the aisle before the election, baffling even members of her own party," Hern said. "Pelosi’s petty vendetta against President Trump is the only reason we are voting tonight and not six months ago.”

Ultimately, it appears the final coronavirus relief provisions are closer to those favored by Republicans, at least in terms of dollars — but the exact terms of the 5,600-page measure are still being absorbed.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, long critical of Congress' budgeting brinksmanship, said this year's was "the ugliest I’ve seen in my time in Congress."