Sheriff Regalado says Oklahoma should be ashamed that jails have become mental health facilities

"When you press the button on the iPad, nobody answers it," he said. "You can continue to press that button for 45 minutes to an hour, and then you have to make a phone call. They'll say, 'Get your iPad and press the button.' Well, by God, we've already done that 10 times, and it ain't worked."

Regalado has many more resources, but he also has many more people in his jail. Since the jail's 100-bed mental health pods were completed several years ago, Regalado said, it has rarely been at anything other than capacity.

Quite often, inmates in the mental health pod leave the jail before reaching the fourth tier, which is for inmates in their final stages of treatment, Regalado said.

One potential area of improvement, he said, is finding ways to hand off such individuals to facilities or programs as they leave the jail.

Regalado said the Tulsa County jail has perhaps the best setup in the state and one of the best in the nation for mental health, but he warned that it is not financially sustainable, not even with the dedicated county tax — at least in its current form.

"We're flush with money we can't spend," he said, referring to restrictions on the funds.