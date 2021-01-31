 Skip to main content
Session preview - Breakdown by party

Session preview - Breakdown by party

The session: The second regular session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature begins Monday and must end no later than May 28.

PARTY BREAKDOWN

House seats: 101 (82 Republicans, 19 Democrats)

Senate seats: 48 (39 Republicans, 9 Democrats)

House votes required for passage of revenue bill: 76.

House votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 51.

Senate votes needed for passage of revenue bill: 36.

Senate votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 25

