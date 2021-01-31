 Skip to main content
Session preview - Appropriations

Session preview - Appropriations

FY 2021 Appropriations:  $7.715 billion

Common education $3.0 billion 38.9%

Health Care Authority $1.0 billion 13.0%

Higher education $770.4 million  10.0%

Human Services $713.8 million 9.2%

Corrections $531.1 million 6.9%

Mental Health & Substance Abuse $334.9 4.3%

Transportation $170m 2.2%

Career Tech $137.5m 1.8%

Public Safety $95.2m 1.2%

Juvenile Affairs $93.0m 1.2%

All others $870.1m 11.3%

Does not include direct apportionments, federal funds or revenue derived from non-tax sources.

Source: Oklahoma Legislative Bureau

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

