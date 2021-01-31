Session preview - Appropriations

FY 2021 Appropriations: $7.715 billion
Common education $3.0 billion 38.9%
Health Care Authority $1.0 billion 13.0%
Higher education $770.4 million 10.0%
Human Services $713.8 million 9.2%
Corrections $531.1 million 6.9%
Mental Health & Substance Abuse $334.9 4.3%
Transportation $170m 2.2%
Career Tech $137.5m 1.8%
Public Safety $95.2m 1.2%
Juvenile Affairs $93.0m 1.2%
All others $870.1m 11.3%
Does not include direct apportionments, federal funds or revenue derived from non-tax sources.
Source: Oklahoma Legislative Bureau
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
