 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Session preview -- Term-limited

Session preview -- Term-limited

{{featured_button_text}}

TERM LIMITED AFTER THIS SESSION

Senate (4): Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore; Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore.

House (6): Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Mead; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News