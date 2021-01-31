Session preview -- Term-limited

TERM LIMITED AFTER THIS SESSION
Senate (4): Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore; Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore.
House (6): Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Mead; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.