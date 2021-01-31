Session preview -- Leadership

HOUSE SPEAKER
Charles McCall
R-Atoka
Salary: $65,432
Age: 49
McCall's ability to hold his caucus together will be tested as the Republican majority swells to 82 of 101 seats. He is term limited in 2024.
HOUSE MINORITY LEADER
Emily Virgin
D-Norman
Salary: $59,864
Age: 33
Entering her second term as minority leader, Virgin and her small band of Democrats will have a hard time holding the majority accountable. She is term limited in 2022.
SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM
Greg Treat
R-Oklahoma City
Salary: $65,432
Age: 40
A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Treat is very direct and well-liked by those on both sides of the aisle but has occasionally cross swords with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He is term limited in 2024.
Senate Minority Leader
Kay Floyd
D-Oklahoma City
Salary: $59,864
Age: 60
Regarded as a quiet, contemplative leader, known for her thoughtful questions and debate. Floyd is term limited in 2024.