Sentencing reform body says it can't act until voters decide on State Question 805

A state body charged with sentencing reform said Tuesday it will take no action until voters decide on State Question 805 in the Nov. 3 general election.
"Whether you're for or against (SQ 805), it puts us in a difficult position," said state Attorney General Mike Hunter, chairman of the Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council.
"I don't see how we can responsibly have a discussion until after the election," he said.
Particularly aggrieved was Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who said SQ 805 is "gutting" years of hard work by the committee.
SQ 805 is a proposed state constitutional amendment that would ban what are known as sentence enhancements for certain crimes and would allow those serving enhanced sentences to apply for reductions.
Sentence enhancements use prior convictions to add prison time to usual maximum sentences. SQ 805 would not apply to persons previously convicted of crimes designated violent felonies.
Opponents of the question say violent felonies are too narrowly defined and excludes potentially escalating offenses such as driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse and theft.
The Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council was created by the Legislature in 2018 to review the state's felony classification system. It includes law enforcement officials, prosecutors, public defenders and other interested parties.
The membership includes Kunzweiler, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen.
The panel was, in part, a response to passage of SQ 780, which reclassified several non-violent offenses as misdemeanors and raised the felony threshold from $500 to $1,000 for property theft crimes.
On Tuesday, the council heard from a Durant police officer whose son and three other teenagers were killed last spring by a drunk driver with more than 30 outstanding warrants, and an Owasso consultant specializing in preventing retail crimes.
Norm Smaligo said the number of retail thefts and the value of the items stolen has risen dramatically since passage of SQ 780, particularly in the two major metro areas.
Smaligo said the average of thefts under $200 has stayed about the same, but the average for thefts more than $200 has more than tripled to about $6,600. When it was pointed out later than such crimes are still a felony under SQ 780, Smaligo said habitual thieves seem to think the measure gives them virtual carte blanche.
Smaligo also criticized some long-standing sentencing laws that he said makes immediate revocation of suspended sentences difficult.
As an example, he cited one Tulsa resident who in August 2019 was given a five-year suspended sentence for assault and battery, larceny and possession of drugs, and has remained free despite numerous arrests since.
"The law has lost its deterrent value," Smaligo said. "It's lost its protective value."
Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County's chief public defender, said classifying crimes without considering circumstances is difficult.
"There are just a ton of crimes out there that I think most people would classify as violent crimes (that aren't under current law)," said Kunzweiler. "We need to focus on a definition of violent."
"Some crimes you can't categorize as violent or non-violent without the facts of the case," he said. "Assaulting someone while running away after shoplifting, in my mind, is a violent crime. But maybe a first-time DUI in which no one is injured isn't."
