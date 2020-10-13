Sentencing reform body says it can't act until voters decide on State Question 805

The membership includes Kunzweiler, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen.

The panel was, in part, a response to passage of SQ 780, which reclassified several non-violent offenses as misdemeanors and raised the felony threshold from $500 to $1,000 for property theft crimes.

On Tuesday, the council heard from a Durant police officer whose son and three other teenagers were killed last spring by a drunk driver with more than 30 outstanding warrants, and an Owasso consultant specializing in preventing retail crimes.

Norm Smaligo said the number of retail thefts and the value of the items stolen has risen dramatically since passage of SQ 780, particularly in the two major metro areas.

Smaligo said the average of thefts under $200 has stayed about the same, but the average for thefts more than $200 has more than tripled to about $6,600. When it was pointed out later than such crimes are still a felony under SQ 780, Smaligo said habitual thieves seem to think the measure gives them virtual carte blanche.

Smaligo also criticized some long-standing sentencing laws that he said makes immediate revocation of suspended sentences difficult.