Senate votes down voucher bill

Critics also said the measure did nothing for rural areas of the state where a private school is not available.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said only wealthy families will be able to cover the difference between the voucher and private school tuition.
She said the measure will create pop-up shops across the state with no accountability.
“This is more like a subsidy or entitlement,” Boren said.
The measure has an income eligibility cap of $154,000 for a family of four.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said about 95% of families would be eligible.
“This is a bill I passionately believe in,” Treat said. “It is a bill designed to give opportunity for school choice to kids and their parents.”
Treat said the bill is a work in progress, adding that things in it are negotiable.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the bill has no accountability for private schools while lawmakers put tremendous accountability measures on public schools.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said $128 million would pay for 3,657 teacher salaries.
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said the accountability is found in the parents. She said the measure gives parents an opportunity to give kids a better education.
The Senate passed a bill to remove the state sales tax on groceries.
Senate Bill 1495, by Treat, passed by a vote of 45-1.
It heads to the House for consideration.
The measure reduces the 4.5% collected by the state to zero.
The bill was amended to make it clear that cities and counties could still collect their taxes on groceries without passing additional ordinances.
The amendment was requested by the Oklahoma Municipal League, Treat said.
For a full fiscal year, the measure would cost $305 million.
The bill passed with no debate.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 1646, by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa. The bill is a sentencing reform measure.
It changes several criminal penalties.
“For far too long our stat has levied punishment that dos not fit the crime,” said Adam Maxey, Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma deputy director. “Senate Bill 1646 is a reform that will allow Oklahoma to join 36 other states that have a classification system for their felony crimes.
“These research-based reforms will put the order back in law and order. The bill’s author, Sen. Dave Rader, is a defender of taxpayers and supporter of second chances.”
The House also passed and sent to the Senate more than a half-dozen potential state questions, most of them aimed in one way or another at ballot access, and passed an anti-abortion rights bill patterned after one Texas enacted and has thus far survived court challenges.
A bill that got through the House on Tuesday proposes to use blockchain technology to provide digital financial services outside regular banking system regulations — which largely exclude marijuana businesses — and monitor all aspects of a marijuana business, right down to utility usage and taxes.
Jena Nelson, a teacher at Deer Creek Middle School, has not formally announced her candidacy, but her campaign filing with the State Ethics Commission is an initial step before candidates file to run April 13-15. #oklaed
The recommendation to close the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center rather than make it an in-patient mental health and treatment center seemed to surprise Oklahoma's congressional delegation.