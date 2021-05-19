Senate passes Trump highway bill after suspending rules

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would name state roadways after former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe cleared a roadblock in the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday.

The revised Senate Bill 624, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, now heads to the House for consideration.

It had earlier hit a hurdle in the Senate amid concerns that it violated Senate rules and state law.

The new version removes a requirement that a person must be dead for three years before a roadway can be named in that person's honor, with some exceptions.

The Senate's rule to that effect had to be suspended before the measure could move forward.

Standridge said that while the three-year limit was in place, it had been violated several times in the past when roadways were named after people who were not deceased.

The bill would name a portion of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle — from Boise City to the Texas state line — for Trump.

It also would name the interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City after Inhofe, R-Okla.