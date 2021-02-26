Senate passes heath care consumer protection bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health care consumers would get a good faith estimate of a medical bill under a measure that passed a Senate panel on Thursday.

Senate Bill 548, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, passed the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee by a vote of 12-1.

Daniels said the bill requires health care providers who as a matter of practice report customers to a collection agency or credit bureau to provide the customer with a good faith estimate in advance of what a procedure will cost.

“If you are not going to report medical debt or use collection agencies, this bill does not apply to you,” she said.

Daniels said more than 50% of bankruptcies are the result of medical debt.

She said a benefit of the measure is the creation of intelligent health care consumers who will look for competitive prices, which will slowly bring down the cost to all.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said the state needs to find a way to get transparency in medical pricing. But he said he would be shocked if lawmakers could get the problem fixed in the next two weeks.

“We have been looking for a way to get sunlight in,” McCortney said.