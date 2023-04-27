OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Thursday refused to confirm two of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointments to his Cabinet.

The action comes after Stitt vetoed 20 Senate bills because members of the upper chamber would not go along with his education and tax-cut proposals.

“If he continues down this road of killing policy, we will be forced to exercise our constitutional authority, as well,” Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said before the committee met. “He has chosen to exercise his veto authority. We are choosing to exercise our confirmation authority.

“We’re going to reject those nominees as long as the governor continues to make vetoes about trying to bully us. We are going to show him that we’re going to stand up to bullies.”

With a 0-19 vote, the Senate Rules Committee voted against confirming Stitt's appointment of Chad Mariska of Tulsa as secretary of commerce and workforce development.

The Rules Committee also voted against confirming Stitt’s appointment of Kevin S. Corbett as Cabinet secretary of health and mental health, a post he currently held. That vote also was 0-19.

Corbett also serves as Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO. Stitt appointed him to that post in 2019, and the Senate confirmed that appointment in 2020.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority administers the state’s Medicaid program.

Treat said the Senate Republican caucus chose to reject Corbett because of the Health Care Authority’s rocky rollout to a new statewide health information exchange and because numerous lawmakers had frustrations with how that agency was trying to spend $600 million in surplus cash.

The caucus decided to reject Mariska because there’s a growing frustration among lawmakers that the state can’t land major economic development projects, Treat said.

