Senate panel advances bills virtually banning abortion

Treat said he was not going to address hypothetical situations.

“Nothing in this legislation applies to men. Is that correct?” asked Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

Treat said women are the only ones biologically able to carry a baby in the womb.

“This legislation only affects those able to carry a baby to term potentially, but it excludes the father or individual responsible for creating a clump of cells. Is that correct?” Hicks said.

Treat said he took issue with describing a human being as a “clump of cells.”

Senate Bill 1503, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

The law would be is similar to one that is in effect in Texas, effectively banning abortions after about six weeks.

It would allow third parties to bring civil suits against doctors and others who helped a woman obtain an abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

No cause of action could be brought against the woman who obtained the abortion, Daniels said.