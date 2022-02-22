Senate panel advances bills virtually banning abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Monday passed two bills that could virtually ban abortion in Oklahoma.
Senate Bill 1553, by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee by a vote of 8-3.
The measure would prohibit abortion after 30 days since the probable beginning of the pregnant woman’s last menstrual period.
The measure would strike the word “viable” as it relates to determining viability of birth prior to an abortion.
Treat, who has a history of passing abortion bills that have been overturned as unconstitutional, said the measure seeks to move abortion bans closer to conception.
He said there is a possibility that the viability standard — when a baby could survive outside the womb with medical intervention — could be tossed out by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Oklahoma has the viability standard in state law, Treat said.
“It is my desire to remove that and try to save as many unborn lives as possible,” Treat said.
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, asked if the measure would apply to a 9-year-old who had just begun menstruating and was not aware.
Treat said he was not going to address hypothetical situations.
“Nothing in this legislation applies to men. Is that correct?” asked Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.
Treat said women are the only ones biologically able to carry a baby in the womb.
“This legislation only affects those able to carry a baby to term potentially, but it excludes the father or individual responsible for creating a clump of cells. Is that correct?” Hicks said.
Treat said he took issue with describing a human being as a “clump of cells.”
Senate Bill 1503, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat has been detected.
The law would be is similar to one that is in effect in Texas, effectively banning abortions after about six weeks.
It would allow third parties to bring civil suits against doctors and others who helped a woman obtain an abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
No cause of action could be brought against the woman who obtained the abortion, Daniels said.
Daniels said the measure includes limited circumstances for when an abortion could be provided.
The bill passed by a vote of 7-3.
Senate Joint Resolution 37, also by Treat, passed.
The measure would let voters decide to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to say explicitly that it does not guarantee a right to an abortion.
The measure passed by a vote of 8-3.