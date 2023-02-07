OKLAHOMA CITY — Filing an initiative petition could cost $750 under a bill passed by a Senate panel on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 518, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, also would increase the protest period to 20 days from 10 days.

The bill passed 8-3 along party lines in the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Democrats voting against it.

Daniels said the measure is needed to ensure the greatest confidence in the process and to allow the Secretary of State’s Office to recoup some of the costs associated with it.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the changes would make the process more costly and difficult.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 290, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, which would increase the pay of poll workers.

The pay for polling place clerks and judges would rise to $200 an election from $100, while the pay for inspectors would rise to $225 from $110, Hamilton said.

Hamilton said these would be much-needed and deserved pay raises for great Americans who staff polling locations.

The state has had a difficult time recruiting new election workers.

“It would help encourage more people to be poll workers,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 713, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, which would increase jury duty pay to $20 a day from $10.

The Senate Education Committee passed a bill designed to attract and retain teachers.

Senate Bill 16, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would require the State Department of Education to create a two-year pilot program to provide grants to schools to provide child care for children of school employees.

The grants could be used to create a facility on school grounds, to contract with a licensed child care facility or to offer stipends for employees to pay for child care.​