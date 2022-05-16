Senate executive assistant honored for service since 1965: 'A rare breed'

OKLAHOMA CITY — For nearly 60 years, Donna Garlick had a front-row seat to history as a legislative executive assistant.

When her boss, Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, terms out in November, she will walk out of a building she has seen change and evolve to embark on a new chapter: retirement.

Garlick, 82, has worked for nine senators, including four leaders of the upper chamber.

Whether it was trying to get a birth certificate replaced or cutting through the bureaucratic red tape, “the number of people she has helped would fill the football stadium at the University of Oklahoma,” said former Senate President Pro Tem Stratton Taylor, D-Claremore.

“Watching her work and help constituents was probably the most impressive public service I have ever seen,” said former Senate Minority Leader Sean Burrage, D-Claremore, who now serves as OU vice president for executive affairs. “She kept me straight on a daily basis. Made me look prepared when I wasn’t.”

Born in Madill, Garlick was the daughter of a bootlegger.

“I didn’t think anything about it until maybe I was a little older and realized it wasn’t the normal type of work people do,” she said.

She went to work as the Texoma Lodge manager’s secretary before arriving at the Capitol in 1965.

She was there for the historic fight to pass House Bill 1017, the education reform and tax package. She experienced the creation of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, passage of the Open Meeting and Open Records acts and the reinstatement of the death penalty. She watched as a dome was put on the Capitol and the building later underwent a massive renovation.

Technology has changed quite a bit since her arrival.

“We typed our own bills and had to make all those carbon copies on old typewriters,” she said. “Then, pretty soon, it was a memory typewriter and eventually a computer.”

She was around before an intercom was installed.

When word traveled that an interesting bill was coming up for debate, the executive assistants would gather in the gallery to listen, she said. Some of the same issues, such as daylight saving time, are still around, she said.

Garlick has a sharp mind. She is quick with a laugh and has an effortless sense of humor.

She has an old-school quality about her.

But what many of those she has worked for and with over the years remember most about her is her kindness and willingness to help others.

“I have never seen her upset with a constituent regardless of how upset they were,” Quinn said. “There are not many people like that. They are a rare breed.”

Former lawmaker, now lobbyist, Jim Dunlap calls her an “institutional treasure.”

“She was kind of a grandmother for all the executive assistants, and she stayed in that role for many years,” said former Senate Pro Tem Mike Morgan, D-Stillwater.

Morgan said he never saw Garlick when she wasn’t smiling.

“You can’t say that about many of us,” he said.

Garlick is known for her coveted and overstuffed Rolodex, an alphabetically organized paper collection of the names, numbers and addresses of those she has known over the years, some powerful and some not so much.

“There wasn’t a problem she didn’t have a phone number for,” Burrage said.

Quinn calls the address book of another time “priceless.”

“It will go for a large sum of money when it is auctioned off,” he said. “There will be a long line of people wanting it. It will be a very fortunate person, whoever gets it.”

Garlick said she will miss going to the Capitol every day and spending time with her work friends.

“I loved my job so much,” she said. “When you love it this much, it really is not work.”

On Wednesday, the Senate honored her work, bringing Garlick to the floor and reading Senate Resolution 42 commending her for her years of service.

<&rule>

Featured video: Oklahoma launches Dolly Parton Imagination Library(tncms-asset)a6ddc382-d17a-11ec-a295-f71c72d7ac8f[1](/tncms-asset)

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.