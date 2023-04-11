A major overhaul of charter school oversight and several other pieces of Oklahoma state Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh's reform package survived an encounter with a House committee on Tuesday but appeared to be far from shore with about six weeks left in the 2023 session.

Carried in the House by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Senate Bill 516 is in part a product of the Epic Virtual Charter Schools case. It seeks to bring all charter schools under a single state board, eliminate the separate board for virtual charter schools, tighten charter sponsorship, and give local school boards more power to block charter schools.

"One of the major differences between this (bill) and current law is that under current law, you could totally avoid the local school board and go straight to, say, a university," Echols told the House Common Education Committee. "Under this bill, no one can avoid the local school board."

How SB 516, if it becomes law, would affect efforts to form a state-funded Catholic virtual charter school is unclear. The application for that school was denied Tuesday during a meeting of the virtual charter school board.

In any event, several points remain to be worked out, as indicated by the House committee striking the title and enacting clause.

"There are some changes that need to be made," Echols said.

One of the issues, said Echols, is that the current language allows out-of-state board members.

"I think the number should be zero," he said.

SB 516 passed 6-4, with two rural Republicans joining the committee's two Democrats in opposition.

Echols also steered two other Pugh bills, SB 519 and SB 526, through the committee.

SB 519, in its current form, would give charter schools right of first refusal for leasing Commissioners of the Land Office property. This caused even more heartburn for rural Republicans, and Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, had to be tracked down to break a 5-5 tie and keep the bill moving.

Echols said giving charter schools priority over traditional public schools "gives me pause" but the idea is to make CLO property available to charter schools.

SB 526 repeals requirements for the Teacher and Leader Effectiveness Evaluation System, a statewide program intended to measure performance but the subject of considerable criticism during its brief existence. SB 526 would allow districts to continue using the system, which is marketed by a third-party vendor, or to develop their own evaluation programs.

"The problem we have with TLE right now is that we have kind of a single vendor system," said Echols. "We need to look at more opportunities as to how we grade teachers and give them that continuing education in a way that's helpful but still maximizes what schools can do."

Also advanced was SB 100, carried in the House by Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, which is a vehicle for creating a risk assessment protocol for school districts, and SB 126, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, which would require districts be notified if a student is arrested for a serious offense.

Also Tuesday, the House Rules Committee laid over two bills related to Gov. Kevin Stitt's proposed Legacy Fund. In his State of the State address, Stitt proposed putting $1 billion now held in reserves into what amounts to an endowment for state operations.

With a Thursday deadline for Senate bills to be heard in House committees except Appropriations and Budget, the Legacy Fund bills' future is unclear. Rules has no meetings scheduled but is prone to call them on short notice.

Theoretically, bills could also be assigned directly to A&B, or be brought back after deadline by order of Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, or President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who are also the two bills' authors.

