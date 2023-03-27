OKLAHOMA CITY — Two of House Speaker Charles McCall’s bills dealing with teacher pay raises and vouchers were gutted by Senate panels on Monday.

Senators inserted their own language — which would increase the amounts of raises for teachers and of tax credits for parents of private-school students — and shipped the measures to the floor.

The action came after McCall, R-Atoka, warned the upper chamber that the measures must pass untouched or the Senate's education bills would be dead on arrival in the House.

The House measures are expected to be heard Thursday on the Senate floor.

In its original form, House Bill 2775 would have provided $2,500 across-the-board pay raises for teachers.

Senators replaced that language with their own pay-raise version, which includes hikes ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 based on experience and a merit-pay proposal.

It would be the second-largest teacher pay raise in history, said Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.

“We took really bold action today,” he said.

The original version of HB 1935 called for an education tax credit of up to $5,000 for a parent or a guardian of a child who attends private school and $2,500 for parents who home school.

The Senate's language would increase the amount for private schools to $7,500 and reduce the amount for home schooling to $1,000.

The Senate inserted an income cap of $250,000 to claim the tax credit, said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Treat has repeatedly stressed his belief that parents, regardless of ZIP code, need school choice.

HB 1935 would take effect only if the teacher pay raise bill went into effect.

“House Bill 1935 allows a family with an annual income of $250,000 to access a $7,500 voucher for each of their children to attend private school,” said Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa. “This is not a win for working Oklahomans and their children. It’s the latest in a series of attempts to send public dollars into private hands with no accountability for their use.”

Treat said the price tag for all the House provisions was $800 million, while the Senate version's is $630 million.

“The House bills did not have the support to get to the finish line,” Treat said.

McCall was still reviewing the Senate amendments later Monday, said Daniel Seitz, House Republican Caucus communications director.

