Senate District 2 primary offers four Republicans from Claremore on Tuesday's ballot

  • Updated
Get prepared for June 28 election in Oklahoma; early voting starts Thursday

Four Republicans are vying for the Senate District 2 seat.

The primary is Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, can’t run for the seat again due to term limits. Quinn is running for Congress.

Keith Austin, 60, of Claremore, said he serves on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council from District 14. The area represents much of what is in Senate District 2, he said.

He said he was encouraged by others to run for the seat.

He is a graduate of Catoosa High School. He was a small business owner.

“My top issue is good, honest government,” Austin said. Lawmakers need to spend more time listening to constituents and less time listening to special interests, he said.

He also wants to make sure the economic development opportunities for Rogers County and northeast Oklahoma are fully realized.

He also wants to ensure public schools are supported.

While he supports parents having a choice, the use of public funds for private institutions creates challenges, he said.

“State funds require oversight,” he said. “And anytime state oversight goes into private institutions, it removes the reason why you would send children to private schools to begin with."

In smaller communities, public school are frequently the only choice, he said.

“While is am absolutely pro-Second Amendment, I want to make sure we never shut down honest conversations about how we can make schools and work places of Oklahoma as safe as we can,” he said. “That may mean higher levels of security. It may mean more effective ways of handling mental health as part of the solution.”

Ally Seifried of Claremore agreed to be interviewed but then did not respond.

Coy Jenkins, of Claremore, and Jarrin Jackson, whose address is not available, did not respond to requests for an interview.

If no one gets 50% of votes plus one, the top two vote getters face off in an Aug. 23 primary runoff.

The winner faces Democrat Jennifer A. Esau of Claremore in the Nov. 8 general election.​

Featured video: Opinion podcast on higher education and Oklahoma's workforce

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

