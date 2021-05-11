Senate confirms Stitt appointees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday confirmed key Cabinet post appointments made by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The Senate confirmed Jennifer M. Grigsby of Edmond as secretary of economic administration.
It confirmed Susan Winchester of Chickasha as secretary of licensing and regulation. Winchester is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The Senate also confirmed John Kane of Bartlesville to serve on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission.
Aaron Johnson of Bixby was confirmed to serve on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
And William R. Higgins of Claremore was confirmed to serve on the J.M. Davis Memorial Commission.
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
