Senate confirms D. Trent Smith to state Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday confirmed Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointment of D. Trent Smith of Yukon to the State Board of Education.
He is a former University of Oklahoma football star turned businessman.
In early December, Stitt abruptly gave the boot to his previous appointee Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher and appointed in his place Enid resident Melissa Crabtree.
But Crabtree backed out after state Senate and House Democrats and the Oklahoma Education Association opposed the new appointment and a coalition of nonpartisan education advocacy groups launched a letter-writing campaign calling on Stitt to rescind Crabtree’s appointment.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, carried Smith's nomination in the Senate. There was no debate.
The vote was 38-9, with Sens. Mary Boren, Norman; Michael Brooks, Oklahoma City; J.J. Dossett, Owasso; Jo Anna Dossett, Tulsa; Kay Floyd, Oklahoma City; Carri Hicks, Oklahoma City; Julia Kirt, Oklahoma City; Kevin Matthews, Tulsa; and George Young, Oklahoma City, all Democrats.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.