Senate committee passes bill to remove state sales tax on groceries

Treat said a decision needs to be made on prepared foods.

Treat said lawmakers did not want to create an unfair advantage for a grocery store offering prepared foods when a business next door may provide the same thing but is subject to the tax.

He said families are dealing with record inflation and need to be able to purchase basic necessities.

“I look forward to working with everyone to provide much needed tax relief to Oklahomans,” Treat said.

It takes a simple majority of legislators' votes to get rid of or cut a tax, but should lawmakers find later that they need to reinstate the tax, they would be bound by the provisions of State Question 640, which requires a supermajority in both legislative chambers to increase taxes.

In related action, the panel passed a measure that would eliminate the 1.24% sales tax on vehicles.

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is the author of Senate Bill 1851, which now also heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

David said the tax was reinstated in 2018 during a difficult budget year with understanding that it would be temporary.

The fiscal impact of the elimination would be $110 million for fiscal year 2023 and $165 million for fiscal year 2024, according to a revenue impact statement.

