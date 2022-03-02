Senate committee OKs measure to let Oklahomans vote to ban abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters would get to decide a "personhood" measure if a bill passed by a legislative panel on Wednesday is enacted.
The Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Joint Resolution 17 by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 10-2.
The measure would let the people vote to amend the state constitution to say that in Oklahoma, life begins at conception.
“Unborn persons have protectable interests in life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry,” the measure says.
The measure would ban abortion, except to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. It would apply to all manner of abortions, including those induced by medication.
It would categorize the performance of an abortion as the crime of manslaughter.
The measure is among several bills filed this session on abortion.
STAFF
Several hundred people took part in the 2019 Tulsa March for Life on Sunday. The annual event is held each year close to the anniversary date of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Tony Lechtenberg, in his Knights of Columbus uniform, leads the Tulsa March for Life through downtown Tulsa. The January 13, 2019 rally is held annually around the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Several hundred activist took part in the 2019 Tulsa March for Life through at Centennial Green on January 13, 2019. The annual event is held close to the anniversary date of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Zoe Davis clutches her “Stop Abortion Now” sign while listening to speeches at the March for Life rally Sunday in Tulsa
. The annual event brings together pro-life activists of many backgrounds in a “celebration of life”. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Rep. Kevin Hern solemnly sings along to "Amazing Grace" during the January 13, 2019 Tulsa March for Life at Centennial Green. Hern is a noted supporter of the pro-life movement. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Alan Maricle protests the Tulsa March for Life, objecting to the event's ecumenical nature bringing together catholics and protestants. A mostly united event, Maricle of the Abolitionist Society of Tulsa was the lone counter-protestor on January 13, 2019. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Dr. Monica Miller, the March for Life keynote speaker, addresses the crowd at the Centennial Green on January 13, 2019. Dr. Miller, a professor of theology at Madonna University in Michigan, has spent more than 40 years as a leader of the pro-life movement. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Bishop Kelley students (left to right) Katie Youll, Jamie Masshafen, Ryan Cruice, Ross Holder, and Henry Anderson carried a banner proclaiming "We are the pro-life generation" and bearing the "BK" logo of their school during the Tulsa March for Life on January 13, 2019. The annual pro-life march through the streets of Tulsa brings together activists from across Christendom. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Several hundred people take part in the 2019 Tulsa March for Life at Centennial Green on Sunday. The annual event is held close to the anniversary date of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Dr. Marcel Brown, Dean of the Alcuin Institute of Catholic Culture speaks from the dais at Centennial Green during the January 13, 2019 Tulsa March for Life. Hundreds of pro-life activists marched through the streets of downtown in a celebration of life. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
People listen to speakers during the March for Life in January at Centennial Square in downtown Tulsa. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Despite being billed as non-partisan, several activist adorned political apparel and used partisan slogans at the Tulsa March for Life on January 13, 2019. Since 2009, the Tulsa March for Life has been held near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision as a celebration of life in all of its forms. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Rep. Kevin Hern solemnly sings along to "Amazing Grace" during the January 13, 2019 Tulsa March for Life at Centennial Green. Hern is a noted supporter of the pro-life movement. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
Rep. Kevin Hern bows his head in prayer at the conclusion of the January 13, 2019 Tulsa March for Life rally at Centennial Green in Tulsa. Hern is a devoted supporter of the pro-life movement. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World
Evan Brown
