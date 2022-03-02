 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Senate committee OKs measure to let Oklahomans vote to ban abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters would get to decide a "personhood" measure if a bill passed by a legislative panel on Wednesday is enacted.

The Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Joint Resolution 17 by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 10-2.

The measure would let the people vote to amend the state constitution to say that in Oklahoma, life begins at conception.

“Unborn persons have protectable interests in life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry,” the measure says.

The measure would ban abortion, except to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. It would apply to all manner of abortions, including those induced by medication.

It would categorize the performance of an abortion as the crime of manslaughter.

The measure is among several bills filed this session on abortion.

People are also reading…

Featured video: White House decries 'relentless assault' on abortion access

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.

Watch Now: Related Video

US-Mexico border: Biden’s immigration policy slammed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert