Senate committee OKs measure to let Oklahomans vote to ban abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters would get to decide a "personhood" measure if a bill passed by a legislative panel on Wednesday is enacted.

The Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Joint Resolution 17 by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 10-2.

The measure would let the people vote to amend the state constitution to say that in Oklahoma, life begins at conception.

“Unborn persons have protectable interests in life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry,” the measure says.

The measure would ban abortion, except to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. It would apply to all manner of abortions, including those induced by medication.

It would categorize the performance of an abortion as the crime of manslaughter.

The measure is among several bills filed this session on abortion.

Featured video: White House decries 'relentless assault' on abortion access

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.