Senate committee approves bill allowing for cocktails to go

OKLAHOMA CITY — Restaurant customers would be able to pick up cocktails to go or have the restaurant deliver them under a measure that passed a Senate panel on Tuesday.

House Bill 2122, dubbed the “Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act of 2021,” passed the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee by a vote of 10-3.

It now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, said the measure would benefit the restaurant industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coleman is the Senate author of the measure.

Several restaurants temporarily closed but then reopened to provide curbside delivery and limited seating before fully reopening.

“For me, it sure seems safer to take the cocktail home than (consume it) on premises,” Coleman said.

The restaurant employee would have to verify that the customer is at least 21 years old.

The measure would apply to mixed drinks and wine.

If the customer were determined to be intoxicated, the order would be canceled, according to the measure.