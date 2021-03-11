Senate approves bill that would allow couriers to deliver alcohol

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would let couriers, or third-party vendors, deliver alcohol to consumers passed the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 757 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, now heads to the House for consideration. The title of the measure was stricken, a procedural move that means it will have to return to the Senate if it passes the House.

Pugh said the measure needs more work.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has made some significant changes in the marketplace, such as allowing retail liquor stores to deliver using their own employees, he said.

“I don’t think this bill would allow people to drink more but allow people to purchase more conveniently,” Pugh said.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said he is opposed to allowing alcohol to be delivered to a person’s home.

“There may have been a time in my life in college that the thing that kept me from alcohol poisoning was that I couldn’t get more, and this bill could have killed me in my younger days,” McCortney said.

Pugh commented that technology is pulling society forward regardless of whether it wants to be.