Senate advances measure to deal with nursing shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Thursday advanced a measure to address Oklahoma’s nursing shortage.

Senate Bill 1458 would use $55 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish grant programs to help 21 state colleges, universities and technology centers address the shortage, which was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, is the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding’s working group on Health and Human Services and presented the measure.

“Last year, we held a public meeting to look at the impact of the pandemic on Oklahoma, and one of the things we learned about was the shortage of nurses at all levels, in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers and other facilities,” Haste said.

“Starting this fall, these grants will help 21 institutions to expand their nursing programs, enabling us to better meet this crucial need in our state.”

SB 1458 moves to the House for consideration.

“It’s absolutely critical we get more nurses into our health care facilities to help improve care and outcomes for Oklahomans,” said House Majority Floor Leader John Echols, R-Oklahoma City, the House principal author of the measure.

“The dollars provided by this legislation will ensure more nurses are trained and ready to help address our current shortage.”

Lawmakers on Wednesday called themselves into special session to have more control over the state’s available American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Senate Bill 1458 was taken up during the regular session in an effort to get the money out more quickly.

The money for nursing programs had already been approved by the process set up by lawmakers, Haste said.

Lawmakers had recommended $160 million worth of projects to Gov. Kevin Stitt, but only two had been approved.

“It gets the money out to them quicker,” Haste said. “This way they will get their funds 90 days after we sine die (end the legislative session).

“If it went through special session, unless there was an emergency on it, they would not get the money until 90 days after sine die after special session. We might not sine die special session until November.”

In unrelated action, the Senate passed Senate Bill 1337, by Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada.

The measure would move most of the state’s Medicaid program to managed care from a fee-for-service program.

McCortney said the program would pay providers based on a value-based model, where they would be financially incentivized to meet health care goals for their patients.

