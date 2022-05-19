Senate advances controversial bathroom bill

Sen. J.A. Dossett, D-Tulsa, asked if students would be punished for going to the bathroom.
Bullard said they would not.
Sen. Julia Kirk, D-Oklahoma City, asked if the school would be checking the gender of the child who is the subject of a complaint.
Bullard said no, that determination would be made by the birth certificate, which is already on file with the school.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, asked how many other situations involved a 5% reduction in state funds for violating the law.
“None that I am aware of,” Bullard said.
The State Board of Education would determine whether a school was in violation, Bullard said.
Matthews said he was concerned that political appointees of the governor would be making a decision and not the legal system.
“This bill seems to be a political statement at this time,” Matthews said.
The bill started out as a bill about public school counselors before it was revised, Sen. Jo Anna Dossett said.
“Oklahoma parents are waking up to the fact that if they do not get in this game and if they do not go forth and confront the problems in schools and society, we will not have freedom much longer,” Bullard said. “The fact being confronted here today is about our safety. Do we allow the demand of 1% to make the freedoms of the 99% vanish?”
Bullard said the financial penalty was hefty, but the solution was to follow the law.
Bullard said it is a scientific fact that there are two sexes, male and female.
He said he was trying to protect people from being compelled beyond their will to live in “someone else’s fantasy.”
The measure “is a blatant attack on 2SLGBTQ+students, especially our trans, Two Spirit, and gender nonconforming youth who deserve safety, security, and the opportunity to thrive,” said Nicole McAfee, Freedom Oklahoma executive director.
McAfee urged residents to contact House members asking them to vote against the measure.
Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”
If signed by Gov. Stitt, House Bill 1933, by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, would tie weeks of unemployment eligibility to average unemployment claims statewide: the fewer the claims, the fewer weeks of unemployment benefits.
House Bill 3232, passed by both legislative chambers, essentially would instruct state officials to ignore "any federal law, regulation, order, or other official action" that "seeks to substantially modify or supersede any (state) voter registration or election administration laws" in the conduct of state and local elections.