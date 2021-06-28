Sen. Nathan Dahm wants 18- to 20-year-olds included in Oklahoma's constitutional carry provisions

A Tulsa-area state senator filed legislation Monday to lower the age for those carrying weapons under Oklahoma's 2019 "constitutional carry" law to match the minimum voting age.

Though the Legislature isn't expected to consider such bills until next year's session, at least two gun rights advocacy groups have already publicly expressed support for the measure.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, said in an announcement that he filed Senate Bill 1093 because of his belief that "the primary function and responsibility of government is to protect individual rights." He said that under the U.S. Constitution's right to have and bear arms, a person should "not have to wait until turning 21 to exercise their right to self-defense."

Reached by phone Monday evening, Dahm said there was "no specific catalyst" that led him to file the bill earlier that day outside of wanting it to coincide with Oklahoma's official "Second Amendment Day."

"I've always felt that as we've expanded rights to keep and bear arms, that that should expand to all Oklahoma citizens, including 18-year-olds," he said. He added that he's seen other states enact similar protections for 18- to 20-year-old gun owners.