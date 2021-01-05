 Skip to main content
Sen. Nathan Dahm seeks to prevent local mask mandates from being imposed, enforced

  • Updated
District 33, Nathan Dahm

State Sen. Nathan Dahm is pictured in 2017.

 MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has prefiled legislation for the upcoming legislative session seeking to prevent localities from imposing COVID-19 mask mandates.

Senate Bill 224 would preempt Oklahoma cities and towns from imposing or enforcing local mask ordinances.

“If business owners or private property owners want to require masks on their own property, that is a choice they can make,” Dahm said in a news release. “However, government forcing private property owners to comply under threat of penalty is beyond their delegated powers.”

More than 30 localities, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, have required residents to wear masks in public places in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Mask wearing has been proven to reduce transmission of the virus. Local leaders of Broken Arrow, which Dahm represents, have repeatedly declined to impose a local mask ordinance.

