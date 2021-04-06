Sen. Lankford says reelection bid will be about him being him

Lankford has long advocated doing away with the 60-vote rule to begin debate but retaining it for ending it.

"I've said the majority — whoever the majority is — should be able to get on the bill and debate it," Lankford said. "Part of the power of the majority should be the ability to debate whatever bill you want to debate.

"But if the minority is not heard, then it can hold and say, 'We're going to keep debating this until both sides are heard.'"

Not surprisingly, Lankford blames most of the current stalemate on Democrats and particularly Democratic leadership, but he agrees that both parties have abused the filibuster.

Some of the less obvious broken pieces of government are in its mundane inner workings, which is a particular interest of Lankford's.

He sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has responsibility for big, highly publicized breakdowns such as immigration but also things like procurement, personnel and the processes by which government carries out its business.

Earlier Tuesday, during a Zoom call with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Lankford was asked his "top two or three" priorities for infrastructure.