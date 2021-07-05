Sen. Lankford responds to 'unheard of' lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman

"It's more unheard of than it is rare," Lankford said of Bennett's supporting the incumbent Republican's opponent. "I'd say it's highly unusual for a state party chair in any state in America to come out and say, 'I'm not going to at least be neutral.'"

Lankford said that "obviously the state party makes their own decisions on what they want to be able to do. But every state party chairman I've ever talked to has … at a minimum — it's always just remain neutral.

"That's the nature of every leader of every party, by the way, Republican or Democrat."

Lankford is not the only incumbent Republican to draw Bennett's criticism. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice took flak from the chairman on Facebook in May after she voted in support of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said he's never seen a sitting party chairman publicly support a candidate — officially or otherwise — in a primary election in over 30 years of political involvement.