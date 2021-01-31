 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Season preview - Pay

Season preview - Pay

{{featured_button_text}}

SALARIES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

Gov. Kevin Stitt: $147,000

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall: $65,432

Other senior leadership positions: $59,864

Other legislators: $47,500

Note: Does not include per diem and mileage reimbursements paid some legislators.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News