Season preview - Pay

SALARIES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt: $147,000
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall: $65,432
Other senior leadership positions: $59,864
Other legislators: $47,500
Note: Does not include per diem and mileage reimbursements paid some legislators.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today