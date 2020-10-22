Search for work, ID proof requirements reinstated as new unemployment claims decline slightly in Oklahoma

As the number of initial unemployment claims continues a slow decline and COVID-19 cases continue to climb, state officials are instituting new requirements for out-of-work Oklahomans seeking unemployment insurance benefits.
The changes — work-search requirements and photographic proof that claimants are whom they say they are — have already begun, officials said.
The changes come in part due to the expiration Sunday of an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt that waived the job search requirement back in March.
State officials said at the time that the intention was to protect the health of job seekers and employers.
Oklahoma had recorded fewer than 20 deaths from COVID-19 and had fewer than 500 active cases at the time.
Today, the state has recorded more than 110,000 positive cases of COVID-19, more than 14,000 of which are currently active, and more than 1,200 deaths due to the virus.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt explained the reason for the changes.
“OESC is reinstating the (work search) requirement because state unemployment is at 5.3% and there are businesses that are looking for workers for seasonal and full-time jobs right now,” Zumwalt said.
The state is also reimplementing a one-week waiting period before benefits are paid.
Also, claimants will be required to submit electronically to the OESC a copy of their government identification along with a current photo.
Zumwalt said the photo ID requirement is a first for Oklahoma but that a handful of state unemployment systems already require it.
The photo ID requirement initially will apply only to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants. Claimants for PUA, a temporary federal program, have until Nov. 12 to upload their photo IDs and personal photos.
The ID requirement will be expanded to the regular state unemployment insurance program in coming weeks.
Claimants who don’t submit the requested forms of identification by Nov. 12 could have their unemployment benefits paused until they go in person to an OESC office.
The commission will use facial recognition technology to compare the submitted digital files, Zumwalt said.
PUA claimants who uploaded their IDs and photo files Wednesday during a soft launch of the new program had an 85% success rate, Zumwalt said.
“It’s a good tool to stop fraud,” she said of the use of facial recognition technology.
Asked how the agency balances the need to prevent fraud with establishing too many hurdles for legitimate claimants, Zumwalt replied: “I think it’s always right for people to question and say, ‘Are you creating the right balance?'
“I think in this instance we are, but I also think it’s something we need to stay on top of and make sure we are not creating barriers, because that’s the last thing I want to do, but I also don’t want to leave the door wide open.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time unemployment claims declined by 2.3% from a revised total of 5,531 during the week ending Oct. 10 to 5,405 the following week. Initial claims for the week ending Oct. 10 were revised upward from 4,840.
Continued claims, those filed in weeks subsequent to initial claims, declined 22.7% from 82,382 the week ending Oct. 3 to 63,701 the following week.
First-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance declined slightly last week to 850 from 880 the prior week.
Continued PUA claims in Oklahoma increased nearly 500%, from 15,087 the week ending Sept. 26 to 89,002 claims the week ending Oct. 3.
The nearly 74,000 increase in continued PUA claims was the most of any state for that one-week period.
Nationwide, initial claims declined about 6.5% to 787,000 during the week ending Saturday, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.
Oklahoma is not the only state in the region to reinstate the work-search and one-week wait requirements.
A Tulsa World survey found that four of the six states that neighbor Oklahoma have already reinstated or are planning to reinstate the work-search requirement.
Arkansas, Colorado and Missouri have already restarted the work-search requirement as a condition of receiving benefits. Texas plans to do the same Nov. 1.
Kansas and New Mexico still waive the work-search requirement.
Oklahomans who were furloughed and who have specific return dates are exempt from the work-search requirement, Zumwalt said.
The OESC is still working on how to handle the work-search requirement for part-time employees.
Claimants will not be required to leave their homes to complete the work-search requirement.
The OESC said that for those deemed to be in the population that is vulnerable to COVID-19 or who otherwise have medical conditions “that restrict them from returning to the workforce,” requirements will be announced at an unspecified time later.
Zumwalt said the change back to the one-week waiting period will not result in a decrease in payouts to claimants.
“All claimants will still receive their maximum entitlement,” she said.
The waiting period is designed to give employers time to protest any claim filed against them as well as to permit the OESC time to ensure that the claim is not fraudulent, Zumwalt said.
