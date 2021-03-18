Screenings of Oklahoma newborns for genetic disorders are being outsourced

OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials have outsourced to a private company newborn screenings, the blood tests used to determine whether babies might have certain hidden genetic disorders, as the state’s public health lab moves from Oklahoma City to Stillwater.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the change is temporary after the lab’s director discovered inconsistencies in the testing and realized that Oklahoma wasn’t screening for a rare genetic marker that is included in newborn screenings in most states, according to a news release.

Lab director Dr. Michael Kayser said newborn screening tests will be sent to PerkinElmer Genomics in Pennsylvania while lab officials complete a comprehensive review of the processes and protocols used to conduct newborn screenings.

“Temporarily sending out our newborn screening as we relocate the lab ensures current tests will be conducted using the latest methodology and most advanced technology,” he said. “Our decision underscores a desire to embrace the highest level of confidence and integrity in our research and testing methodologies moving forward in the new lab.”