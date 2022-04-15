 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scott Pruitt, former Oklahoma AG, files for U.S. Senate seat

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Pruitt in 2017

Scott Pruitt, former head of the Environmental Protection Agency and former Oklahoma attorney general, has filed to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Related

Veteran Joel Kintsel, physician Ervin Yen file to challenge Kevin Stitt for Governor's Office

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is running for U.S. Senate.

Also the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency appointed by Donald Trump, Pruitt has filed to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Pruitt represented Tulsa and Wagoner counties in the Oklahoma Senate from 1998 until 2006. He served two terms in the Attorney General's Office after being elected first in 2010.

Also among those making a run at the Senate seat being surrendered by Jim Inhofe at the end of the current Congress: 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin; former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon; Inhofe’s former Chief of Staff Luke Holland; state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; and former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the first Democrat to enter the race.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates from the final day of candidate filing in Oklahoma City.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

On eastern front line: Ukrainian troops are expecting a major Russian offensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert