Scott Pruitt, former Oklahoma AG, files for U.S. Senate seat

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is running for U.S. Senate.

Also the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency appointed by Donald Trump, Pruitt has filed to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Pruitt represented Tulsa and Wagoner counties in the Oklahoma Senate from 1998 until 2006. He served two terms in the Attorney General's Office after being elected first in 2010.

Also among those making a run at the Senate seat being surrendered by Jim Inhofe at the end of the current Congress: 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin; former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon; Inhofe’s former Chief of Staff Luke Holland; state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; and former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the first Democrat to enter the race.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates from the final day of candidate filing in Oklahoma City.

