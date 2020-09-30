Schools sometimes have to "find a lug wrench" to keep rolling during pandemic, says educator

Teachers and schools have had to improvise in the time of COVID-19, but for at least some of them it seems to be working out OK.

"I just tell my people, if the wheels start to fall off, go find a lug wrench," Stilwell Superintendent Geri Gilstrap told the Oklahoma House of Representatives' Common Education Committee Wednesday morning.

"That's what we've done," Gilstrap said. "We find it and do what needs to be done."

Gilstrap was one of several administrators to tell the committee how schools have coped with the changes COVID-19 has brought to education.

Gilstrap and Bartlesville's Chuck McCauley were the only two superintendents to speak, though. Both started the year with in-person and on-line instruction, and both said more and more students are shifting from learning at home to the classroom.

"We had close to 700 (elementary) kids choose virtual," said McCauley. "We've been in school long enough now that we're working through kids who are coming back. About 150 of those 700 elementary students have come back."

Gilstrap said some of her distance learning students are actually coming to school to get internet access.