Schools sometimes have to "find a lug wrench" to keep rolling during pandemic, says educator

Teachers and schools have had to improvise in the time of COVID-19, but for at least some of them it seems to be working out OK.
"I just tell my people, if the wheels start to fall off, go find a lug wrench," Stilwell Superintendent Geri Gilstrap told the Oklahoma House of Representatives' Common Education Committee Wednesday morning.
"That's what we've done," Gilstrap said. "We find it and do what needs to be done."
Gilstrap was one of several administrators to tell the committee how schools have coped with the changes COVID-19 has brought to education.
Gilstrap and Bartlesville's Chuck McCauley were the only two superintendents to speak, though. Both started the year with in-person and on-line instruction, and both said more and more students are shifting from learning at home to the classroom.
"We had close to 700 (elementary) kids choose virtual," said McCauley. "We've been in school long enough now that we're working through kids who are coming back. About 150 of those 700 elementary students have come back."
Gilstrap said some of her distance learning students are actually coming to school to get internet access.
"It's crazy," she said. "Some of them will show up in the parking lot. You'll see a car and I'll walk out there and say, 'How are you going?' And they'll say, 'I'm good, I'm good. I'm not bothering you, am I?' And I'll say, 'Just come to school.'"
Gilstrap said everyone in Stilwell public schools is required to wear face masks and great care is taken to keep the schools sanitized.
"I have preschoolers on the playground wearing masks and they don't think a thing about it," she said.
One underlying theme of the meeting seemed to be a desire on the part of at least some lawmakers to get students back in classrooms. No districts operating strictly online spoke during the meeting and much of the discussion centered on the advantages of in-person instruction.
Related to that were concerns about making up for lost classroom time from last spring and any deficiencies that might result from the on-going disruption in school routines.
Also discussed were efforts to overcome many students' lack of internet access.
Carolyn Thompson of the Oklahoma Department of Education said it bought and distributed 50,000 hot spots with COVID-19 relief funds. While it was generally agreed those have been very helpful, McCauley said low-cost internet service has proven better for Bartlesville.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.