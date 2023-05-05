It's flame on at Saint Francis Hospital South.

According to lawyers and the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation, the Tulsa hospital has been told by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services that a "living flame" in its chapel can continue to burn despite an earlier surprise notification that the permanent sanctuary candle posed a safety hazard.

Saint Francis says the flame has been burning since the hospital opened 15 years ago and has never before been an object of concern.

Becket Law, a Washington firm that specializes in religious liberty cases, issued a news release Friday along with a letter to CMS from Saint Francis General Counsel Michael Lissau memorializing a conference call it says occurred Thursday.

The letter thanks a CMS official for "your assistance in facilitating a discussion between Saint Francis and The Joint Commission (TJC) in a May 4, 2023, conference call, wherein you articulated that CMS will not ask Saint Francis to extinguish the living flame."

The letter goes on to say that the various parties are working on an agreement to prevent future conflicts over the flame.

The situation began when The Joint Commission, an accrediting agency, cited the candle as a violation of the fire safety regulations. It cited a 2006 memo to state regulators that included instructions that candles could not be allowed in patient rooms but were OK elsewhere as long as they are "in a substantial candle holder and supervised at all times while they are lighted."

Saint Francis' candle met the first criteria but not the second. It is, however, inside two layers of glass and suspended 6 feet off the floor.

CMS originally denied Saint Francis' appeal but quickly reconsidered after inquiries from Oklahoma's congressional delegation and Becket Law and another firm threatened a lawsuit on religious freedom grounds.

The seven members of the Oklahoma delegation issued a joint news release Friday morning saying they "immediately worked to stop this injustice and (were) thankfully successful."

The matter was of some urgency because without accreditation the hospital would not be eligible for Medicaid, Medicare and Children's Health Insurance Payments.

