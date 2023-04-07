OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he will sue the Biden administration if the federal government imposes a rule barring schools and colleges from implementing outright bans on transgender athletes.

Walters on Friday called a special meeting of the State Board of Education to make clear his intention to oppose the rule proposed by the Biden administration on Thursday.

He also plans to ask all of the state's more than 500 school districts to submit to the State Department of Education outlines of their sports programs.

The proposed U.S. Department of Education rule would bar schools and colleges that accept federal funding from implementing policies that ban transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

However, schools would still be allowed to implement eligibility rules that could restrict some athletes from participating, as long as those restrictions did not directly target transgender athletes.

Schools would "develop team eligibility criteria that serve important educational objectives, such as ensuring fairness in competition or preventing sports-related injury," a U.S. Department of Education fact sheet on the proposal says. "These criteria would have to account for the sport, level of competition, and grade or education level to which they apply."

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states with a law on the books that bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports at public schools or universities. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the law, dubbed the Save Women's Sports Act, last year.

Walters, a Republican, called the proposed federal rule a misguided and stupid attempt to push Democratic President Joe Biden's "radical agenda."

"The Biden administration will stop at nothing to destroy our families and endanger girls in every school," Walters said in a news release. "This insanity stops here."

Republican elected officials in South Dakota and Alabama have also indicated that their states might try to challenge the Biden administration proposal.

The federal rule faces a lengthy approval process and likely will spur a legal challenge.

If the rule is finalized, violators could face a federal civil rights investigation and loss of federal funding. The Biden administration proposes that the rule change become part of Title IX, landmark legislation that prevents discrimination based on sex.

"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," said Miguel Cardona, Biden's education secretary.

Stitt, a Republican, also criticized the Biden administration's proposal, calling it "outrageous."

"In Oklahoma, we stand with female athletes and we will protect women's sports," the governor tweeted Thursday.

Critics argue that transgender women and girls have a natural athletic advantage over cisgender women and girls, whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth.

The special State Board of Education meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the State Department of Education's Oliver Hodge Building in Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.